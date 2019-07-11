press release:

About the Book

Dennis Lehane meets Megan Miranda in this tense, atmospheric thriller about the first female sheriff in rural Bad Axe County, Wisconsin, as she searches for a missing girl, battles local drug dealers, and seeks the truth about the death of her parents twenty years ago—all as a winter storm rages in her embattled community.

About John Galligan

John Galligan’s career as a novelist began with the critically acclaimed Red Sky, Red Dragonfly based on his experiences living, teaching, and traveling in Japan.

He subsequently became best known for his groundbreaking and celebrated series of mysteries featuring a nomadic fly fisherman: The Nail Knot, The Blood Knot, The Clinch Knot, and The Wind Knot. Read more about John on his website.