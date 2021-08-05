John Gay
to
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
media release: Singer-Songwriter, John Gay’s, gritty contemplative sound ripened in prison while he served a nine year sentence for marijuana that started in 2011. During his initial confinement of over five years when he wasn’t on his bunk with his Bible, John was in a storage closet at Fox Lake Correctional Institution with his guitar writing music, singing and praying. Free.
