John Gay

to

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508

media release: Singer-Songwriter, John Gay’s, gritty contemplative sound ripened in prison while he served a nine year sentence for marijuana that started in 2011. During his initial confinement of over five years when he wasn’t on his bunk with his Bible, John was in a storage closet at Fox Lake Correctional Institution with his guitar writing music, singing and praying. Free.

Info

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
Music
608-848-6261
to
Google Calendar - John Gay - 2021-08-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - John Gay - 2021-08-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - John Gay - 2021-08-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - John Gay - 2021-08-05 18:00:00 ical