ONLINE: John Grisham, Ian Rankin

RSVP

media release: Presented in partnership with the Virginia Festival of the Book, authors John Grisham and Ian Rankin discuss their new books, revisiting long-time characters, writing crime novels, and frankly, anything else they’d like to discuss. Join us at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dark-times-and-mercy-john-grisham-and-ian-rankin-in-conversation-tickets-138803199105. The video recording from this event will also be available to watch after the event concludes on VaBook.org/Watch. Please note that this event is being broadcast from the Eastern timezone at 7/6 Central.

Info

Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: John Grisham, Ian Rankin - 2021-03-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: John Grisham, Ian Rankin - 2021-03-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: John Grisham, Ian Rankin - 2021-03-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: John Grisham, Ian Rankin - 2021-03-26 18:00:00 ical