John Himmelfarb & Percussionists

press release: Rural Musicians Forum closes the 2019 summer season with a multi-media performance showcasing an exciting collaboration between percussion performers, composers, and the celebrated American visual artist John Himmelfarb. This one-of-a-kind concert, taking place on Sunday, September 22, is the only performance that begins with the musical instrument being driven onto the stage.

Earlier this year, the award-winning Northern Illinois University students and faculty visited Mr. Himmelfarb’s vehicular KB-3 sculpture to build a collection of sounds through striking, scraping and bowing every part of the artwork.

For this special event, the RMF audience will witness a world-premiere of dozen works using Mr. Himmelfarb’s sculpture KB-3 as a musical instrument. This is also a unique opportunity to meet Mr. Himmelfarb and get familiar with his idiosyncratic, yet modernist-based work and his 5th artistic period called “Trucks.”

To add to the fun, some pieces will call for audience participation.

Bring your picnic chairs/blankets and join the Rural Musicians Forum for an unforgettable outdoor concert at the beautiful Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, located at 6306 State Hwy 23, Spring Green. Grounds open at 2 PM and music begins at 2:30 PM. Drinks and food will be available for purchase.

Please visit ruralmusiciansforum.org for tickets. Free entry for students with valid ID and children 12 and under. Rain shelter available if needed. To learn more about the Himmelfarb’s Project, visit himmelfarbproject.com.This project is made possible in part by funds provided by the Spring Green Area Arts Coalition and the Wisconsin Arts Board.