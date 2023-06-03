John Lyons (Elvis tribute), Birddog Blues Band

media release: The Friends of Schumacher Farm will be hosting our annual Music Festival Fundraiser. Guests will enjoy the music from local bands on a large amplified outdoor stage. Tickets are $15/person, available at the park only on the day of the event (no advance ticket sales). Kids 12 & under are free. The event will include a raffle & silent auction. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. Funds raised support the park's general operations, maintenance, and programming.

2023 BAND LINE-UP: Birddog Blues (3-5 pm) & John Elvis Lyons (6-8 pm)

Free parking and picnic tables will be available, or bring your own lawn chairs. This is a rain or shine event, so plan accordingly. For more information, please contact us by email or phone: events.schumacher@gmail.com / 608-849-4559.