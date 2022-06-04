John Lyons & the Jailhouse Hound Dogs, Back 40, Back2Back

× Expand Back2Back

press release: Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm

The Friends of Schumacher Farm will be hosting our annual Music Festival. Guests will enjoy the music from three local bands on a large amplified outdoor stage. Tickets $15/person, available at the park only on the day of the event (no advance ticket sales). Kids 12 & under are free. The event will also include a raffle, silent auction, and crafter's fair. Local food, beer, and wine vendors will be on site.

2022 BAND LINE-UP: Back2Back Acoustic, Back 40 and John 'Elvis' Lyons & The Jailhouse Hound Dogs

Free parking and picnic tables will be available, or bring your own lawn chairs. This is a rain or shine event, so plan accordingly. For more information, please contact us by email or phone: events.schumacher@gmail.com / 608-849-4559.