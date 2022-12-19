John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party”® is the ofﬁcial live and authentic recreation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s ﬁnal tour and the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era: “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue”, “Oh, Boy”, “Rave on”, “La Bamba”, “Chantilly Lace”, and many, many more.

