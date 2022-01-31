ONLINE: John Nichols

press release: The Progressive magazine presents an evening with journalist John Nichols discussing and reading from his new book: Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability For Those Who Caused The Crisis.

John Nichols will be interviewed about the book by Bill Lueders, editor of The Progressive.

This book talk is co-hosted by A Room of One's Own, a local bookstore in Madison, Wisconsin. You can purchase a copy of the book here: Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers.

Monday January 31, 2022

7:00-8:00pm CST

All donations will benefit The Progressive, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Since 1909, The Progressive has aimed to amplify voices of dissent and those under-represented in the mainstream, with a goal of championing grassroots progressive politics. Our bedrock values are nonviolence and freedom of speech. For more information and great articles, please visit www.progressive.org.