press release: John Nichols, a senior writer for The Nation and author of the new book Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse: The most dangerous people in America, will discuss the rogue’s gallery of Trump's inner circle and wrecking-crew administration on Thursday, September 21st at the Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison, at 7:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Center for Media and Democracy.