John Nolen Drive Watershed Study

media release: The city of Madison is completing a watershed study in the John Nolen Drive watershed (as shown below). The City of Madison contracted with an engineering consulting firm to complete this study. The watershed study will identify causes of existing flooding and then look at potential solutions to try to reduce flooding. The study will use computer models to assist with the evaluations.

Please note, this project is separate from the John Nolen Drive Reconstruction Project.

For more information please see the Flash Flooding Story Map . *Note: Please view the story map using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers. Story maps are not viewable with Internet Explorer.

A public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 24, 2024, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.