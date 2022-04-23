media release: With "the kind of flawless touch that makes an audience gasp" (Washington Post), Irish pianist John O'Conor has been honored by the French and Austrian governments and the emperor of Japan for over forty years of service to music.

Concert Program:

Beethoven - Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109

Beethoven - Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat major, Op. 110

Beethoven - Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor, Op. 111

Tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance, season tickets are $225 for six concerts. $10 student tickets are available online only. Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com or in person at Farley’s House of Pianos. Service fees apply. More information is at salonpianoseries.org, or on Facebook.