media release: The Red Rooster is honored to welcome the return of Grammy Nominated John Primer to our stage. The recent recipient of the 2023 Living Blues Critics’ Poll Award for Blues Artist of the Year, John Primer regularly plays to a full house here in Madison.

John Primer has undisputedly helped build the sound and style of Chicago blues as we know it today. From the house bands at Theresa’s and the Checkerboard, to his years as sideman for Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and Magic Slim and the Teardrops, to his recent foreign tours and awards – John Primer is a Chicago Blues Living Legend. Joining Primer up front is blues scion Steve Bell, son of Chicago blues harmonica legend Carey Bell, and a pyrotechnic virtuoso in his own right – performing with punctuated finesse in his own trademark style and technique.