a message from John Riggs: Dear Friends and Fans of Photography,

Tamarack II is soon ready. But this time - in light of the stubborn Covid numbers - instead of a grand opening with a big crowd and in order to minimize the number of people at any one time, the plan is to have an open house over three consecutive evenings: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday June 28, 29 and 30 from 7:00 to 9:00 each evening. We have high ceilings, a fan, and I’ll keep the windows open.

For openers, I have chosen a few of my favorite images from each of the eight exhibitions I have mounted since going digital in 2006 – a kind of retrospective I’ll call an “Autobiography of a Photographer,” for lack of a better title. Revisiting prior roads travelled before setting out in new directions has been a meaningful undertaking at this pivotal point in my life.

Tamarack Studio & Gallery II is an entirely different concept than Tamarack I. This past September when Lu and I returned from our 7-year stint in Seattle, I began with a 1250 sq. foot “white box” tucked away in a hidden commercial corner of Madison overlooking the Nine Springs Marsh. Nothing fancy or upscale, just a simple industrial Condo in a lovely little spot with the right amount of space at a price I could afford, and near our home. In the rear corner, I poked in a big window overlooking the marsh and had a studio office built for myself. The original front office will be available for one other artist.

Over the winter, and with a lot of help from friends, we rescued the entire art lighting system from the old Tamarack (I) on E. Washington Ave (scheduled for demolition last February), plus the art hanging system and sound systems, all of which now serve as the framework for Tamarack II.

We’ll not be having open hours for the public as we had at the old Gallery; rather, I built this as a working studio for myself and one other artist (yet to be discovered) and a private gallery, showing by appointment only. It will also make a fine yoga studio should we ever be able to gather in person again for such things.

I invite you all to visit us on one of the nights of our open house. If you wish to come but can’t make it on one of the three evenings or need to avoid the possibility of even a small gathering, feel free to call me (number below) and we can arrange a time.

I’ve felt rather like a hermit since returning to Madison, both because of Covid and my preoccupation with this project, but now I look forward to seeing all our old friends and having this opportunity to reconnect.

Our address:

Tamarack Studio & Gallery LLC, 633 Post Road, Madison WI 53713. Turn in at the sign: StorageShop USA. Our Unit, #633 is next to the last, on the right. I won’t have a sign out, just come on in.

Yours on the Path, John

P.S. If anything should intervene to affect our readiness and I have to change the dates, I’ll send out another email. Otherwise, I’ll see you in two weeks.

tamarackgallerymadison.com