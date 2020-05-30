ONLINE: John S. Miller

press release: Instagram Live Interview with John S. Miller

Saturday, May 30,11 a.m.

Join gallery owner Theresa Abel for a studio visit with Madison area artist John S. Miller.

Miller takes a philosophical approach to the art making process. His works may immediately read simply as beautiful landscapes, but upon further examination you see he brings a self awareness to his work as he contemplates his place in the greater world. His work is featured in the current online show Curated Collection: Prints

Carefully selected by gallery staff this collection of fine art prints will include a variety of works on paper including etchings, screen prints, photography, and digital works.

Participating artists include: John S. Miller, William Lemke, Nick Wroblewski, Briony Morrow-Cribbs, Mike Rebholz, Carol Chase Bjerke, S.V. Medaris, Andy Rubin, and Barry Roal Carlsen.