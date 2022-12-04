John & TJ

Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

media release: John & TJ (aka, John Duggleby and Twila Jean) feature tight harmonies and eight different instruments in originals and covers across multiple genres. More info about John at johnduggleby.com  and more info about Twila Jean at twilajeansongstress.com

Music
608-437-2749
