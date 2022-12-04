× Expand Ty Bergeron A man with a guitar points at a woman with an accordion. John & TJ: Twila Jean (left) and John Duggleby.

media release: John & TJ (aka, John Duggleby and Twila Jean) feature tight harmonies and eight different instruments in originals and covers across multiple genres. More info about John at johnduggleby.com and more info about Twila Jean at twilajeansongstress.com