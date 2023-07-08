× Expand Ty Bergeron A man with a guitar points at a woman with an accordion. John & TJ: Twila Jean (left) and John Duggleby.

media release: Hosted by the Farley Center and the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP), PFLAG of Mount Horeb

Cost: $10 Suggested Donation. SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL MUSICIANS! All proceeds will go to the musicians.

Come join us for a concert with “John Duggleby and Twila Jean” at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA ). Weather permitting, a campfire open mic will follow the concert.

FOOD: Perez Produce will be selling tamales ($2.50 each) and cold drinks (cash only). They will also offer tamales by the dozen if you want to pre-order those and they will be ready for pick up from the concert – pre-order at programs@farleycenter.org)

Please bring your own chairs and blankets. There will be one of our farmers selling fresh, organic vegetables and Farley Center honey will be available (cash or check only).

John Duggleby: Weaned an Iowa “river rat”, aged for 12 years in Chicagoland, and still maturing after three decades in the Madison area. An award-winning writer who’s chased music as a side hustle ever since—at age five– warbling “You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby” in a supper club for a nickel. John was named 2020 and 2021 Madison Area Music Association’s Children’s Performer of the Year, and has received 2 nd place for Singer/Songwriters in the Isthmus “Madison’s Favorites” reader’s poll. His 2014 album Better Late Than Never and 2019 double album Castaway can be heard at https://soundcloud.com/duggleby.

Twila Jean: From toddling around North Dakota town halls as her dad called square dances, endured years of piano lessons and became a Milwaukee-area career music teacher. Sings like a nightingale and plays at least a half dozen instruments. Graced the likes of Summerfest and Bastille Days, and opened for national touring artists such as Albert Cummings, David Bromberg, and Gretchen Peters. Migrated to the Madison area in 2021 and hooked up musically with John. Twila’s songwriting shines on her 2017 album Redemption; check out her work here: https://www.twilajeansongstress.com/

HOSTED BY:

Farley Center www.farleycenter.org

Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP) https://www.facebook.com/MtHorebProgressives

Natural Path Sanctuary naturalpathsanctuary.org

Farley Center Farmers https://www.facebook.com/farleyfarmers