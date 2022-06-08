press release: Please join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in-person on June 8, 2022, at 12:00pm as we welcome author and historian John W. Coe. Coe will present his newest book, Rear Admiral John G. Crommelin: Naval Hero, Conspiracy Theorist, White Supremacist. This book talk will be held in the museum’s Education Center and is free and open to the public. This event is appropriate for all ages.

Event sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.