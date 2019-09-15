Johnny C. Wood, Noah Gilfilan, Grant Blaschka, Jason Kowalksi

press release: Random Jam Band Generator at The Winnebago: Four musicians from four different local bands come together and play an original improvised set of music featuring...

Johnny C Wood from The Belly Button Club on guitar

Noah Gilfillan from The Earthlings on keyboard and synthesizer

Grant Blaschka on bass

and Jason Kowalski from Two Jackets on drumset

$5. https://www.facebook.com/ events/443960092870097/