Johnny C. Wood, Noah Gilfilan, Grant Blaschka, Jason Kowalksi

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Random Jam Band Generator at The Winnebago: Four musicians from four different local bands come together and play an original improvised set of music featuring...
Johnny C Wood from The Belly Button Club on guitar
Noah Gilfillan from The Earthlings on keyboard and synthesizer
Grant Blaschka on bass
and Jason Kowalski from Two Jackets on drumset
