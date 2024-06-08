Johnny Campbell Band
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Presented by the Marquette Waterfront Festival!
Despite music-infused blood that runs four generations deep, Johnny Campbell Band are anything but your grandpaw’s bluegrass band. Hailed as “Good Time Johnny,” the band’s front man Johnny Campbell is a decorated fiddle player who loves moonshine and is notorious for bringing the party to every stage he commands.
No Cover (but tips appreciated)
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music