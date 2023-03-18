media release: Johnsmith is one of those artists so often under-recognized – he possesses a genius that cannot be denied, ignored, or overlooked. For the past forty-plus years, Johnsmith has been sharing his music all across America and abroad. He has become a favorite at festivals, clubs, and house concerts alike. In addition to being a Kerrville New Folk Winner, Johnsmith has released nine solo CDs to rave reviews, leads musical tours to Ireland, leads Idaho rafting trips, teaches songwriting, and has served as a staff songwriter in Nashville.

With his faded jeans, his twinkly blue eyes, and his infectious smile, John immediately connects with audiences. You get the sense of a man who loves his life, his family and friends, and who loves nothing more than sharing that love in song and stories all across this land.

"Johnsmith's songs always move me. They make me laugh, cry, dance or just sing along. He is one of the most consistent writers of quality songs that I've ever met." Lydia Hutchinson, Editor, Performing Songwriter Magazine

"When I first heard Johnsmith my attention was captured by his sweet, earthy voice and fine craftsmanship, but what drew me in was his heart. It's clear that he's lived the pain in his songs and that his optimism is hope born of wisdom. That's a rare thing and a gift to all who hear him." Tom Kimmel

“He is one of those really pure hearted people that isn’t wasting any time on the cool factor, he gets there by virtue of his integrity.” Frank Goodman Puremusic.com

"I feel like every time one of your songs gets heard a little healing happens to the world. And we need all of that we can get, that's for sure." Buddy Mondlock