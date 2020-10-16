media release: Join MMoCA on Facebook Live for a live Q&A with Jojin Van Winkle, whose audiovisual installation, "The Destruction Project," opens 10/17 in the museum's Imprint Gallery. Van Winkle will be joined by Assistant Curator, Lisa Shoshany Anderson.

In addition to her artistic practice, Jojin Van Winkle is assistant professor of art and program director for the Photography, Film, and New Media Program at Carthage College.

Submit questions in advance by visiting the link below, or drop them in the live comment section during the Q&A.

→ Q&A Submission Form: bit.ly/3ieHh0J

6:30 – 7:00pm: Introduction, video screening of artist talk

7:00 – 7:30pm: Live Q&A!

"The Destruction Project" (on view Oct 17–Dec 20, 2020) is a multimedia, documentary-based video and audio installation that examines the roles of destruction and its counterpoints of resilience in rural areas. This project unpacks the concept of destruction in three chapters; destruction as entertainment, destruction as rejuvenation, and destruction as irreversible. Field recordings and interviews with women who inhabit rural spaces overlay theatrical explorations of the inherent beauty seen in loss. Jojin Van Winkle’s media work centers around the practice of listening, visualizing stories present in the everyday. Here, Van Winkle delves into the ways destruction and growth intersect with choice, change and violence, both natural and human-made.

jojinprojects.com

mmoca.org/art/jojin-van-winkle-the-destruction-project

MMoCA’s galleries reopened to the public on Thursday, August 6, with new hours and enhanced measures to ensure the safety of our guests and staff.

There are just a few guidelines that we are asking every visitor to follow, and some enhanced sanitation measures that our staff will take to ensure everyone’s health and well-being. We ask that all guests agree to the following policies, which are based on local public health guidelines, prior to visiting the galleries:

Masks or cloth face coverings required for all guests over the age of 5

Maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more

Wash your hands, or use hand sanitizer, often

MMoCA galleries will have floor markings and signage to aid in social distancing efforts, and hand sanitizer and tissues will be located at key points throughout public spaces. Guest capacity also will be limited based on local public health guidelines.

MMoCA will implement a number of other important safety measures. Please check our website frequently in case policies and preventative measures change.

Please note that gallery hours have changed for fall 2020. We are open: Thursday and Friday: 12-8 pm; Saturday: 10 am-8 pm; Sunday: 10 am-5 pm (Sundays from 10 am-12 pm are reserved for adults 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems).

Galleries are closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The Museum Store remains closed for repairs at this time. We look forward to seeing you back at MMoCA soon!