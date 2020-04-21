JoJo Siwa, The Belles

$69.50-$39.50.

press release: Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148. Siwa kicks off her new 2020 dates on March 11 in Colorado Springs.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.

Siwa connects with her fans through many channels: via social media she has over 10.4 million subscribers with over 2.6 billion views on YouTube, she has over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, over 439,000 Twitter followers, over 17.3 million followers on TikTok(formerly Musical.ly), and over 596,000 followers on Facebook; through her SIWANATORZ club, which stands against negativity and bullying; through her global reach of consumer products including her signature bows, accessories, apparel, arts and crafts, cosmetics, home goods and party supplies; and with her hugely popular singles, “Boomerang,” which has been viewed over 782 million times and RIAA certified platinum, “Kid in a Candy Store,” which is RIAA certified gold, “Hold The Drama”, and “D.R.E.A.M”.

Siwa recently won her third Kids’ Choice Award for “Favorite Social Music Star.” Her previous Choice Awards include “Favorite Viral Music Artist” in 2017 and “Favorite Musical YouTube Creator” in 2018. She also performed at Kids’ Choice Mexico 2018. In November 2018, Siwa released her first EP, D.R.E.A.M. The Music, featuring four new songs: “D.R.E.A.M,” “My Story,” “Everyday Popstars” and “Only Getting Better.” The music video for “D.R.E.A.M.” was released on Siwa’s YouTube channel and to date has garnered over 76 million views. Due to the success of D.R.E.A.M. The Music, Siwa released a second EP, Celebrate, in April featuring an additional four new songs: “It’s Time To Celebrate,” “#1U,” “Worldwide Party,” and “Bop!” The accompanying music videos for “Bop!” and “It’s Time To Celebrate” have accumulated over 12 million views and 7.7 million views respectively on her YouTube channel.

In 2016, Nickelodeon and Siwa entered an exclusive licensing partnership to develop a line of consumer products inspired by Siwa. Categories span toys, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, Halloween costumes and more. To date, over 50 million JoJo Bows have been sold. Siwa’s consumer products are available internationally, including the UK, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Siwa launched her first animated shorts series, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show starring Siwa and her furry best friend BowBow. She also worked alongside Nick Cannon in Nickelodeon’s hit competition series Lip Sync Battle Shorties. She has also appeared on various Nickelodeon live-action series including School of Rock and The Thundermans. Siwa performed a medley of hits at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, including her platinum smash “Boomerang.”