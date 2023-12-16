Joking Smokers
Knuckleheads Wellness 1201 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Jesse Chieffo
Craig Smith with a mic.
Craig Smith
media release: A stellar standup showcase produced by local comedians Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe featuring hilarious acts from Madison and Chicago at the new Knuckleheads location on Regent Street upstairs! Come get silly with us on December 16th!
This event is BYOB
With your host: Craig Smith
Featuring:
Kayla Ruth (MADISON)
Brook Whitehead (CHICAGO)
and your headliner: Isaiah Edoho (CHICAGO)
Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door. Doors open at 7:30PM. Hilarity starts at 8PM.