Joking Smokers

Knuckleheads Wellness 1201 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: A stellar standup showcase produced by local comedians Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe featuring hilarious acts from Madison and Chicago at the new Knuckleheads location on Regent Street upstairs! Come get silly with us!

This event is BYOB

With your host: Craig Smith

Featuring: Olivia Witt (MADISON), Kwamin Marshall (CHICAGO) and your headliner: Greg Kennedy (CHICAGO)

Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door

Doors open at 7:30PM. Hilarity starts at 8PM  

Comedy
