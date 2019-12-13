press release: December 13 & 14, 8 pm (doors at 7) both nights Jon Dee Graham/Bonnie Whitmore, suggested donation $15

In light of the unexpected early termination of the Run for the Roses tour before it reached KHoRM this summer, the Run for the Mistletoe will include a two night stand in the basement. I think I can safely say that Jon Dee's catalog is deep enough to allow for two completely different shows. It will truly be good to have him back. Opening both nights will be the spectacular Bonnie Whitmore, who nearly sold out her own headlining show this summer.

http://jondeegraham.com/

http://bonniewhitmore.com/

Reservations are required in advance for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Court and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

****************************** ****************************** ****************************** *********

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.