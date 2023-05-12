Jon Irabagon Quartet

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Madison Music Collective and Arts + Literature Laboratory welcome Jon Irabagon Quartet as part of the DIG JAZZ series on Friday, May 12 at 7:30pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Equally adept at composing for rising stars in new music and the most intricate modern jazz ensemble, Irabagon builds on this foundation by adding modern classical and late-period John Coltrane to his compositional base, focusing primarily on mixed chamber ensembles to take advantage of hand-chosen musicians' voices and attitudes.

Jon Irabagon -- saxophone 

Jason Adasiewicz -- vibraphone 

Clark Sommers --bass 

Dana Hall -- drums

Info

Music
