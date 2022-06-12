Jon Irabagon Quartet

Madison Jazz Festival event.

media release: The performance will feature Jon Irabagon on the saxophone, Ryan Cohan on the piano, Clark Sommers in the bass and Dana Hall on the drums.

Jon Irabagon is a Filipino-American saxophonist, composer, and founder of Irabbagast Records. Named one of New York City's 25 Jazz Icons by Time Out New, Irabagon was the winner of the 2008 Thelonious Monk Saxophone Competition, winner of the Rising Star award in Downbeat Magazine for both alto and tenor saxophones and the recipient of a Panama Filipino Presidential Award, which is the highest civilian honor an overseas Filipino can receive in commemoration for their contributions to the perception of Filipinos worldwide.

This program is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets $15 ($10 full-time students with valid school ID or current ALL members) in advance online at https://jonirabagon.bpt.me until 2 hours before the show. Tickets $20 at the door. Advance purchase recommend - capacity will be limited. Please check the ALL website for current COVID-19 safety policies.