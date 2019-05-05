Jon Langford & Jean Cook

press release: May 5, 5 pm early show (doors 4 pm), Jon Langford and Jean Cook, suggested donation $15

Few things make me happier than having a Jon Langford show on the calendar, and the terrific violinist Jean Cook is the perfect straight man to his antics. It's a pleasure to have the duo back for another early show. No need to worry about being out late on a Sunday. There will be art, so bring extra $$.

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. See map-

https://tinyurl.com/y9b5grkr

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

twitter.com/righteouskiki