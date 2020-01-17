Jon Langford & Sally Timms

press release:

January 17, 8 pm (doors at 7) Jon & Sally's Big Night Out, suggested donation $15

That's Langford and Timms in case you were wondering. The pair have been bandmates in the Mekons since 1985, and have worked together on many projects over the years. Langford has been here countless times over the years (OK, I counted, it's thirteen times), but this marks Sally's first visit. Well, her first time playing that is, she stayed here once, but I wasn't here, anyway, long story. They will be joined by the infectiously happy and ridiculously talented Lost Soul John Szymanski. I'm already smiling.

Reservations are required in advance for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Court and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.