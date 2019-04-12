Jon Mueller, Forest Management, Noxroy

× Expand Chris Rosenau Jon Mueller

press release: Renowned percussionist and drummer Jon Mueller is celebrated for his uncommon technique, rigor and virtuosity.

Mueller’s aim has been to move drums, percussion and rhythm from its anticipated backbeat to a central musical focus, something more intuitive and natural than usually imagined. Audiences throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, and the United Kingdom have experienced this idiosyncratic point of view as, paradoxically, both ‘cathartic’ and ‘meditative’. Notable solo performances have taken place at the Guggenheim Museum, New Museum, SXSW, Alverno Presents, Hopscotch Fest, and Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal.

From 2013-15, Mueller created and directed the multi-disciplinary project Death Blues. The project issued four critically acclaimed recordings. Rolling Stone cited non-fiction as one of the ‘20 Best Avant Albums of 2014’. Ensemble, created with multi-instrumentalist William Ryan Fritch, was featured on NPR’s ‘First Listen’.

Outside of his solo work, Mueller is a current member of Mind Over Mirrors, was a founding member of the bands Volcano Choir, Collections of Colonies of Bees and Pele, and has worked in depth with artists Jason Kahn, Asmus Tietchens, Z’EV, Andrew McKenzie, Rhys Chatham, Jarboe, James Plotkin, Duane Pitre, and Raymond Dijkstra.

His solo work has been released by Table of the Elements, Type Recordings, Important Records, Taiga Records, SIGE Records and others.

Forest Management is John Daniel (b.1989 in Hemet, California), an American musician currently living in Chicago, Illinois. Originally a drummer, John slowly conceived the laptop-based ambient project from 2010-2011 during quiet moments at a part-time hotel job in his hometown of Westlake, Ohio. His 2015 debut full-length record Encounter (Martinson Records) was described as “a dusty, cinematic haze of wilted symphonics” (Decoder Magazine), and 2018 saw the release of his longest LP yet, ‘21st Century Man’. Live audiences across North America, Canada, and Europe have sat in dark rooms, listening to washes of sound from reel-to-reels, cassette players and laptop loops. Daniel has also collaborated with ambient artists Celer and David Tagg, and runs labels Afterhours, Sequel, and Reserve Matinee. His third full-length, ‘Passageways’, is due March 2019 on vinyl imprint Whited Sepulchre.

Noxroy is the solo guise of Madison-based experimental musician Andrew Fitzpatrick, who has performed and recorded with Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, AZHA (with Ka Baird), All Tiny Creatures, Cap Alan, and others.