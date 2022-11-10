Jon Mueller, Matt Blair

media release: Percussionist and composer Jon Mueller returns to Madison with his newest project, The Future is Unlimited, Always, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:30pm at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Opening set will be by pianist Matt Blair. Tickets are $10 ($8 students/ALL members) online in advance at https://muellerfuture.bpt.me, and $15 at the door for everyone.

Jon Mueller’s The Future is Unlimited, Always is an examination of time, meditation and loss. In this piece, released in 2022 on the Virtues label as a CD/book, the Wisconsin-based percussionist’s usual bombast of repetitive rhythms and textures are replaced with fluid, calm tones, overlaid with otherworldly wails. In live performances of the piece, Mueller employs a variety of gongs, percussion and electronics to create an atmosphere equally as easy to get lost in as it is to be propelled by.

“Mueller’s music is usually completed by the overtones and feedback that arise from the interaction between his playing and the space where it occurs, but for this recording he has drawn those elements into the foreground. Long vocal and metallic tones stretch over subliminally rumbling drums, directing the listener’s attention up and out.” – Bill Meyer, The Wire

"The Future is Unlimited, Always captures Mueller at his most spacious: layers of frequencies and tones that are as engaging as they are mysterious, and capturing more than just audio, but a deeper sense of existence.” – Creaig Dunton, Brainwashed