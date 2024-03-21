Jonah Parzen-Johnson, Asumaya

media release: DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $10

New York-based saxophonist Jonah Parzen-Johnson returns to celebrate his latest album, You’re Never Really Alone! He’ll be joined this evening by the return of Madison’s one-man band Asumaya.

Jonah Parzen-Johnson makes music for baritone saxophone that challenges listeners with experimental textures and embraces them with warm approachable melodies. He is a long-time Brooklyn resident, but his circular breathing, multi-phonics and inclusively experimental baritone saxophone style owe a debt to Chicago, the city where he was raised. Jonah’s devotion to an almost vocal approach places him in new territory for the instrument. His performances are a deeply intimate experience, as he endeavors to share who he is, how he sees our world, and the temporary moments of community that we can all embrace together. Since 2015, Jonah has toured hundreds of thousands of miles playing solo baritone saxophone. He has performed on 4 continents, and in over a dozen countries.

https://jonahpj.com

https://instagram.com/jonahbaritone

https://youtube.com/jonahpj

https://www.facebook.com/jonahpj

Asumaya is the solo-looping project of Madison WI multi-instrumentalist, Luke Bassuener, whose music is built from layers of interlocking harmonies and rhythmic patterns to form churning compositions that make heads spin and feet move. Drawing inspiration from his time as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, and from his other lives as a public elementary school art teacher and a part-time post-punk-dub-jazz drummer, Bassuener's songs sound like a warped world music from a place that might not exist.

https://asumaya.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/asumayasongs

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space. We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.