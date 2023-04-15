Jonathon Millionaire, Running Man, Educational Davis
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Jonathon Millionaire, Running Man, Educational Davis Tax Evasion Fraudtacular @ Mickey’s Tavern
In the tradition of our great captains of industry, it’s time to celebrate American democracy by depriving it of revenue. Join locals Jonathon Millionaire and Educational Davis in driving America into the red once again, and welcome visiting fraudsters Running Man from the jolly Isle of Rock!
Jonathon Millionaire (madison) – pre/post-grunge
Running Man (rock island) – blown-out garage punk
Educational Davis (madison) – new wave