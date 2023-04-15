× Expand Chloe Gerard The band Jonathan Millionaire. Jonathon Millionaire

media release: Jonathon Millionaire, Running Man, Educational Davis Tax Evasion Fraudtacular @ Mickey’s Tavern

In the tradition of our great captains of industry, it’s time to celebrate American democracy by depriving it of revenue. Join locals Jonathon Millionaire and Educational Davis in driving America into the red once again, and welcome visiting fraudsters Running Man from the jolly Isle of Rock!

Jonathon Millionaire (madison) – pre/post-grunge

https:// jonathonmillionaire420. bandcamp.com/album/team- building-exercise

Running Man (rock island) – blown-out garage punk

https://runningman1.bandcamp. com/releases

Educational Davis (madison) – new wave

https://educationaldavis. bandcamp.com/album/navigation