Jordan B. Peterson Meetup
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: We will have an informal discussion of Jordan Peterson's Rule 12: “P et a Cat When You Encounter One on the Street" of his #1 bestseller, "12 Rules for Life." You are encouraged to read the chapter ahead of time if you wish to actively participate in the discussion, though interested passive participants are also welcome.
Free.
CONTACT: sans.talbot@gmail.com, 612-849-3585
Info
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests