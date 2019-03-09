Jordan B. Peterson Meetup

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: This is the third meeting of an intellectual discussion group for Jordan Peterson fans. We will discuss "Rule 3: Make Friends with People Who Want the Best for You" from Peterson's book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.

Free. CONTACT: LynnDChildress@aol.com, 864-280-2860

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

864-280-2860
