Jordan B. Peterson Meetup
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: We will have an informal discussion of Jordan Peterson's Rule 10: "Be Precise in Your Speech" of "12 Rules for Life." You are encouraged to read the chapter ahead of time. We are meeting in the Tableside Room at Lakeview Library in Madison.
Free. CONTACT: LynnDChildress@aol.com, 864-280-2860
2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
