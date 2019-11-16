Jordan B. Peterson Meetup

press release: We will have an informal discussion of Jordan Peterson's Rule 10: "Be Precise in Your Speech" of "12 Rules for Life." You are encouraged to read the chapter ahead of time. We are meeting in the Tableside Room at Lakeview Library in Madison.

Free. CONTACT: LynnDChildress@aol.com, 864-280-2860

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm