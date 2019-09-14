Jordan B. Peterson Meetup

Google Calendar - Jordan B. Peterson Meetup - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jordan B. Peterson Meetup - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jordan B. Peterson Meetup - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Jordan B. Peterson Meetup - 2019-09-14 14:00:00

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: We will have an informal discussion of Jordan Peterson's Rule 8: "Tell the truth, or at least don't lie" of "12 Rules for Life." You are encouraged to read the chapter ahead of time. You might want to look at Brad Blanton's book "Radical Honesty" or his website as well. We are meeting in the Fireside Room.

Free. CONTACT: LynnDChildress@aol.com, 864-280-2860

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Info

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests
864-280-2860
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Jordan B. Peterson Meetup - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jordan B. Peterson Meetup - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jordan B. Peterson Meetup - 2019-09-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Jordan B. Peterson Meetup - 2019-09-14 14:00:00