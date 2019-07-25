press release: The Cambridge Winery will be hosting a live music performance by Jordan Danielsen. A native of Denver Colorado but raised in the Iowa heartland on the banks of the Muddy Mississippi, Jordan Danielsen grew up with guitar in hand and a harmonica on his neck. Always on tour and never without a song in his throat, Jordan writes from his life experiences and reflects his personality through his music. With many more songs to record and endless gigs to play, he continues to strive for new audiences every day. No admission fee, free to the public! This will be held on July 25th from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm at our Cambridge location at 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, WI 53523. For more information you can visit our website at https://www. cambridgewinery.com/live- music-jordan-danielsen. Or for more information on the performer