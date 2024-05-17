Jorge Gonzalez Lopez reception

media release: Jorge Gonzalez Lopez is self-taught in Kumiko Art. “I learned this process by watching videos and reading books. But the videos never show the challenges and failures – just the beautiful outcomes. I had to learn how to correct the failures on my own,” he laughed.

"Kumiko Art Expressions" is on display in the Gathering Area of the monastery from May 4 through July 14, 2024. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm (excluding holidays) and Sunday, 10:00 – 11:00 am.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024, from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is appreciated.

The Kumiko method uses thin pieces of wood which are grooved, punched and mortised and then fit together individually using tools such as planes, saws and chisels to make adjustments. Panels remain in place through pressure that is achieved by accurately calculating, cutting and arranging interwoven joints. Originally developed in Japan, many of the nearly 200 patterns still used today are from the Edo era (1603-1868).

“I have always been interested in Asian cultures and that led me to Kumiko Art six years ago. The established designs have meaning or mimic a pattern in nature that is believed to be a good omen. I also like to experiment and design as I work on a piece.” Jorge works with a variety of wood including walnut, maple, cherry, mahogany, basswood and other exotic woods. He has rented studio space at The Badgery in Madison for the last three years.

Jorge grew up in a family of artisans in San Jeronimo Mavati, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. “My mother helped support the family with her crafts – especially her crocheting. My father took woodworking classes when I was a child which sparked my own interest. I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands.” Jorge moved to Madison 17 years ago to join one of his brothers already living here. “Everyone I’ve met here is so nice. My life is amazing.”Jennifer Peters, the monastery’s art curator, is excited that Jorge’s first exhibit will be at Holy Wisdom. “Jorge’s work is very complicated and delicate and fits in well with the monastery’s value of beauty. His ability to assemble the wood without using nails or glue creates incredibly unique pieces of art.”