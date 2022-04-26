media release: Exhibitions run through May 13, 2022. The reception will take place on May 6, Madison’s Spring Gallery Night, from 5-9 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 12-5pm (free). The gallery will be closed on Saturday, April 16. Please check our current COVID-19 safety guidelines before your visit.

Our Mezzanine Gallery is showing work by Jose Treyo Maya, “Transparencies in Time: Cuahpohualli” featuring a poetry exhibition as a multidisciplinary and multiphase comprehensive exposé on Mesoamerican lore and, more specifically, on a pre- Columbian notion of time.