media release: Join us at the official release party for "The Walking Tree", a lovely new children's book by local artist Joseph M. Taylor.

Original art from The Walking Tree will be on display for the first time! There will also be other original artwork by Joseph M. Taylor for sale in addition to signed copies of the book.

Art will be on display from 6:30-9:30 PM with a reading and Q&A at 7 PM.

Live music and mingling will follow, plus an all-ages art project will keep the kiddos and other fiddly fingers busy.

Author/Artist Bio:

Throughout his life, Wisconsin artist, Joseph M. Taylor, has expressed creativity through countless outlets. 2015 marked the beginning of his career as a visual artist. At that time, he discovered the unique possibilities of working with recycled skateboard wood. With the colorfully dyed maple veneers in skateboards, his palette expanded and so did his craft. Taylor enjoyed telling whimsical stories with his visual art but as his artistic abilities evolved, the images seemed to be demanding a written story. In 2019 Taylor began writing The Walking Tree.

Alongside the written story, he began physically creating possibly the first ever children's book illustrations that use recycled skateboards and other found wood as a medium. The process would take two years to complete. In that time Taylor would cut thousands of pieces of wood in shapes that would become blades of grass, trees, and his main characters. These pieces were then arranged onto hand painted backgrounds and photographed to one day adorn the pages of The Walking Tree. Upon completion of this project, it is safe to add Author and Illustrator to Mr. Taylor's growing list of titles

Cost: FREE