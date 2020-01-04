Josh Cohen
The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Dan Joseph Cohen and Micah Dubinsky
Josh Cohen
press release: Solo six-string electric bass performance using extended techniques to create the sound of an entire band with only one instrument, and without the aid of loop pedals. When listeners hear Josh playing for the first time, they are often surprised to find out that everything they are hearing is being created by one person in real-time.
Josh will be playing jazz, funk, classical, and pop music.
