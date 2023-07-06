Josh Harty & Chris Wagoner, carisa, DJs Cooper Talbot, Kayla Kush

media release: In late May, Tina Nelson experienced a severe car accident as a deer suddenly appeared in front of her vehicle. Those who know Tina are well aware of her lightning-fast reflexes. Regrettably, this time her instincts told her to swerve, resulting in the accident. Though the extent of her injuries remains hers to disclose, we know that the journey towards recovery will be challenging. Her loved ones are grateful for her stability and optimistic outlook.

SO we're raising money to help alleviate not only her medical expenses but also any potential loss of income from her upcoming 2023 flower season, Tina's friends and family have come together to host a fundraising event.

We invite you to join us on July 6 at the Crystal Corner for an evening filled with live music by carisa (jazz & pop tailored with bossa nova - carisa.bandcamp.com) and Josh Harty & Chris Wagoner! (joshharty.com gainesandwagoner.com)

AND WORT DJs Cooper Talbot and Kayla Kush! (wortfm.org)

We'll be bringing our love for Tina & her mending. There will be prize drawings, a silent auction - both with amazing prizes - and dancing & more !