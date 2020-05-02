ONLINE: Josh Harty

A message from Josh Harty:

I hope this finds you all staying healthy and keeping spirits up during this current crazy "normal". Things here have been busy and interestingly productive as I'm finding new (and new-to-me) ways of making music and keeping connected with all of you. I've built a new studio in my basement with one area for video recording and another for audio recording. While I'm not looking to stage productions such as Austin City Limits or American Idol, I am having finding ways to make some lemonade with the big ol' COVID lemon.

With that said I'll be broadcasting again this Saturday, May 2, at 12:00pm Noon CST from my Facebook Page as well as my website so please feel free to tune in. This week I'll be taking a few requests if there's anything you'd like to hear. Ideally, it would be something I know or something you've responded to this email with to let me know to learn it. Hopefully that would be something you've heard me play before but heck, let's say I'll do my best with anything. Tips appreciated!

Paypal: joshuaharty@gmail.com; Venmo: @Josh-Harty-1

Also, if you're looking for something post dinner hour in the United States, or something very late night in the UK or the Europe you can tune in to the Cafe Coda Facebook Page on Friday night, May 1, at 7:00pm CST where I'll be performing with my good pal David Hecht.

Thanks again so very much for your continued support and please take care! See you all soon. Josh