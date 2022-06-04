× Expand Pete Olson Photography Josh Harty

press release: Local favorite Josh Harty comes back to the backyard on Saturday, June 4 at 6:30 pm. He's a mid-West singer-songwriter with a keen eye, observant lyrics and a fine driving guitar-style that pulses with feeling and fire.

CONCERT DETAILS: All seats are $20 each and all proceeds go to our musicians. To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your check (payable to David Wallner), or cash, to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703, or use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com ) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated.

Questions? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House!