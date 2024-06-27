Josh Harty, Scott Beardsley, Steve Smith, Kevin Willmott
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Josh Harty with Scott Beardsley, Steve Smith, Kevin Willmott and more!
Josh is gonna bring an electric guitar and a wah wah pedal, Scott's gonna bang a gong and Teve will be cool. Kevin will vibe like he does. There will be a few surprises and to be honest, we just don't know the rest. Come down and be a part of the experience!
