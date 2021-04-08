ONLINE: Josh Harty

media release: Join Josh Harty along with Scott Beardsley, Pauli Ryan, Nick Brown and Chris Wagoner for a virtual show live from the Stoughton Opera House. They'll be distanced, masked up and having a fabulous time and you'll be in the comfort of your own home, where the drinks are cheap, enjoying the show. Join us at 7:30pm CST on Thursday, April 8! You can watch on the Opera House Youtube channel or at www.facebook.com/joshhartymusic

This will be Episode #6 of our Almost Live series. The show is weekly on Thursdays and will hopefully provide some welcome relaxation time for you fine folks. Tonight’s episode is brought to you in part by the generous support of the Sugar Maple Music Festival and all of our Opera House donors…thanks everybody!

Showtime is 7:30pm and it is 100% FREE - don’t let anyone fool you into clicking on a for pay link or collecting your personal information. Just go to our website and click on LIVE VIDEO for a link to our YouTube channel - or you can also CLICK HERE. The link to the show isn’t up just yet, but you’ll be be able to see it when you check back closer to show time.

Please consider tuning in tonight and we’ll “see” you at the show!