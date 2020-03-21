× Expand Jessica Miller Jourdan Hines & the Dapper Whimsy (left to right): Cody Davis, Mary Elizabeth Wallin, Jourdan Hines.

press release: Jourdan and the Dapper Whimsey (Jourdan Hines Music) play a unique mix of acoustic folk and bluegrass pop originals that are both close to home and universal. Guaranteed feel good tunes, always a great time! Free admission!