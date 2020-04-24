Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News

Google Calendar - Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News - 2020-04-24 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News - 2020-04-24 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News - 2020-04-24 08:30:00 iCalendar - Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News - 2020-04-24 08:30:00

RSVP

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:  Join us for a conference on ethics and the crisis in local news, featuring news professionals and researchers from across the country. Topics include: ethics in local contexts, ethics and economics, innovations and the way forward, partisans, the public and polarization, and a keynote conversation with Aminda (Mindy) Marqués González, the executive editor and publisher of The Miami Herald, the news organization that brought hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein's crimes to light. Free and open to the public. 

8:45 AM: Opening remarks

9 am: ETHICS IN LOCAL CONTEXTS

  • Kathleen Bartzen Culver (discussion leader), director, Center for Journalism Ethics, associate professor, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, UW-Madison
  • Damian Radcliffe, professor, University of Oregon School of Journalism & Communication
  • Raquel Rutledge, public service investigative reporter, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Jennifer Zettel-Vandenhouten, regional editor, Duluth Media Group

9:45 Am: ETHICS & ECONOMICS

  • Julie Bosman (discussion leader), national correspondent, New York Times
  • Joseph Lichterman, manager of digital and editorial strategy, Lenfest Institute
  • Annie Madonia, chief advancement officer, Lenfest Institute

10:45 AM: Partisans, Polarization & the Public

  • Stephanie Edgerly (discussion leader), associate professor, Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University
  • Jesse Holcomb, assistant professor of journalism and communication, Calvin University

11:45 AM: Lunch

12:30 PM: SHADID AWARD RECOGNITION

12:45 PM: INNOVATIONS & THE WAY FORWARD

  • Alexandria Mason (discussion leader), producer and journalist, Milwaukee PBS
  • André Natta, reporter, Resolve Philadelphia
  • Ayan Mittra, editor, Texas Tribune
  • Phoebe Petrovic, criminal justice project manager and investigative reporter, Wisconsin Watch
  • Manuel Torres, regional editor, The Marshall Project

2:15 PM KEYNOTE CONVERSATION WITH MINDY MARQUES GONZALEZ

Interview to be conducted by Neil Heinen, editorial director, WISC-TV

3:15 PM Closing remarks

Info

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
Google Calendar - Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News - 2020-04-24 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News - 2020-04-24 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News - 2020-04-24 08:30:00 iCalendar - Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News - 2020-04-24 08:30:00