Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News

press release: Join us for a conference on ethics and the crisis in local news, featuring news professionals and researchers from across the country. Topics include: ethics in local contexts, ethics and economics, innovations and the way forward, partisans, the public and polarization, and a keynote conversation with Aminda (Mindy) Marqués González, the executive editor and publisher of The Miami Herald, the news organization that brought hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein's crimes to light. Free and open to the public.

8:45 AM: Opening remarks

9 am: ETHICS IN LOCAL CONTEXTS

Kathleen Bartzen Culver (discussion leader), director, Center for Journalism Ethics, associate professor, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, UW-Madison

Damian Radcliffe, professor, University of Oregon School of Journalism & Communication

Raquel Rutledge, public service investigative reporter, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jennifer Zettel-Vandenhouten, regional editor, Duluth Media Group

9:45 Am: ETHICS & ECONOMICS

Julie Bosman (discussion leader), national correspondent, New York Times

Joseph Lichterman, manager of digital and editorial strategy, Lenfest Institute

Annie Madonia, chief advancement officer, Lenfest Institute

10:45 AM: Partisans, Polarization & the Public

Stephanie Edgerly (discussion leader), associate professor, Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University

Jesse Holcomb, assistant professor of journalism and communication, Calvin University

11:45 AM: Lunch

12:30 PM: SHADID AWARD RECOGNITION

12:45 PM: INNOVATIONS & THE WAY FORWARD

Alexandria Mason (discussion leader), producer and journalist, Milwaukee PBS

André Natta, reporter, Resolve Philadelphia

Ayan Mittra, editor, Texas Tribune

Phoebe Petrovic, criminal justice project manager and investigative reporter, Wisconsin Watch

Manuel Torres, regional editor, The Marshall Project

2:15 PM KEYNOTE CONVERSATION WITH MINDY MARQUES GONZALEZ

Interview to be conducted by Neil Heinen, editorial director, WISC-TV

3:15 PM Closing remarks