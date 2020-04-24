Journalism Ethics and the Crisis in Local News
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Join us for a conference on ethics and the crisis in local news, featuring news professionals and researchers from across the country. Topics include: ethics in local contexts, ethics and economics, innovations and the way forward, partisans, the public and polarization, and a keynote conversation with Aminda (Mindy) Marqués González, the executive editor and publisher of The Miami Herald, the news organization that brought hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein's crimes to light. Free and open to the public.
8:45 AM: Opening remarks
9 am: ETHICS IN LOCAL CONTEXTS
- Kathleen Bartzen Culver (discussion leader), director, Center for Journalism Ethics, associate professor, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, UW-Madison
- Damian Radcliffe, professor, University of Oregon School of Journalism & Communication
- Raquel Rutledge, public service investigative reporter, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Jennifer Zettel-Vandenhouten, regional editor, Duluth Media Group
9:45 Am: ETHICS & ECONOMICS
- Julie Bosman (discussion leader), national correspondent, New York Times
- Joseph Lichterman, manager of digital and editorial strategy, Lenfest Institute
- Annie Madonia, chief advancement officer, Lenfest Institute
10:45 AM: Partisans, Polarization & the Public
- Stephanie Edgerly (discussion leader), associate professor, Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University
- Jesse Holcomb, assistant professor of journalism and communication, Calvin University
11:45 AM: Lunch
12:30 PM: SHADID AWARD RECOGNITION
12:45 PM: INNOVATIONS & THE WAY FORWARD
- Alexandria Mason (discussion leader), producer and journalist, Milwaukee PBS
- André Natta, reporter, Resolve Philadelphia
- Ayan Mittra, editor, Texas Tribune
- Phoebe Petrovic, criminal justice project manager and investigative reporter, Wisconsin Watch
- Manuel Torres, regional editor, The Marshall Project
2:15 PM KEYNOTE CONVERSATION WITH MINDY MARQUES GONZALEZ
Interview to be conducted by Neil Heinen, editorial director, WISC-TV