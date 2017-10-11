Journey Through Juniper Dinner

6:30-9 pm: This three-course cocktail dinner focuses on the botanicals found in gin — showcasing the three botanicals that make up Death's Door Spirits' locally produced gin and how they make it a unique product. This is a rare opportunity to join Tyler Peters of Death's Door, who will share individual distillates made from each botanical and show how the flavors come together in the perfect cocktail. Meanwhile, chef Evan Dannells of Merchant and Lucille will create a special dish with each of the botanicals, paired with an exquisite Death’s Door cocktail. Tickets are $55.